Iowa Cubs survive Storm Chasers late push to win 7-6

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With fireworks ready to go after the game at Werner Park, the Storm Chasers almost came back to beat the Iowa Cubs. Instead, the road team held on to win 7-6 and it was in doubt late. Trailing by four runs Omaha’s John Rave hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the ninth inning, a hit that bounced off the center field wall. If it was hit to any other part of the park, that ball would have cleared the fence and tied the game.

Rave was stranded at second base at the end. Iowa won four of six in the series and this was the only Monday game on the schedule all season. The Chasers will now head out to play a series at Gwinnett, it starts at 6:05 p.m. central Tuesday night.

