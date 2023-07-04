We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones," have added a daughter to their family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new contender for the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie, both “Game of Thrones” stars, have welcomed their second child.

A representative for Harrington and Leslie said the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The couple already shares a son, who was born in 2021.

Harington and Leslie first met on the set of the widely popular HBO show, where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The two later got married in real life in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha fire crews on scene of a house explosion near 30th and Lincoln Blvd., Monday, July 3, 2023.
Explosion at midtown Omaha home blows out wall, displaces two
An Omaha Police forensics team investigated a report of a found body near 24th and Deer Park...
Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha
Nebraska DOT image
Sarpy County authorities identify boy killed in crash near Missouri River
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed due to weather threat

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrates Fourth at White House with service members
Lightning moving into the Omaha metro
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed
Nebraska's largest Independence Day parade was a hit for the 63rd straight year -- in part...
Ralston celebrates Independence Day with state's largest parade
Omaha's baseball history is more storied than you might think -- and much of it is on display.
Omaha's storied baseball history now on display