We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Flying car prototype approved by the FAA

A flying car prototype just got an airworthiness certificate from the FAA.
A flying car prototype just got an airworthiness certificate from the FAA.(Alef Aeronautics Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The flying car has long been a staple of science fiction, but that long-awaited dream of the future may be a step closer to coming true.

The Federal Aviation Administration just certified for testing a vehicle a California startup calls a flying car.

It’s the first fully electric vehicle to get U.S. government approval that can both fly and travel on roads.

ALEF Automotive said its “Model-A” vehicle aircraft is the first flying vehicle that is drivable on public roads and can park like a normal car.

It has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and will be able to carry one or two occupants.

Its range will be 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in the air.

The company expects to sell each vehicle for $300,000, with the first delivery projected for the end of 2025.

It will only be allowed to go roughly 25 miles per hour on the road and still needs National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approval.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha fire crews on scene of a house explosion near 30th and Lincoln Blvd., Monday, July 3, 2023.
Explosion at midtown Omaha home blows out wall, displaces two
An Omaha Police forensics team investigated a report of a found body near 24th and Deer Park...
Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha
Nebraska DOT image
Sarpy County authorities identify boy killed in crash near Missouri River
One teenager is dead and another injured after an early-morning crash in rural Sarpy County.
1 dead, 1 injured in early-morning Sarpy County crash

Latest News

James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where...
Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections
Fireworks and burn bans don't often mix -- safety should be top of mind.
Fireworks safety in burn bans
Firework displays around the metro have been postponed tonight due to the threat of severe...
BREAKING: Omaha-metro firework shows postponed due to severe weather threat
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the June Ministerial of...
Judge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies