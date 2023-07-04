Fire officials remind Douglas County residents of burn ban ahead of July 4 fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Before you set off those fireworks Tuesday night, Douglas County Fire Chief Joel Sacks has a warning.

Drought conditions could turn Tuesday’s fun into a fiery mess. A burn ban is in place across Douglas County.

While fireworks are not included in that ban, Sacks told his Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department crew to be alert and be ready.

“When you have burn bans in place, it’s usually a sign you have some pretty serious conditions where things can get out of hand in a hurry,” said 6 First Alert Meteorologist Jaret Lansford.

As for the soaking rains and storms we saw last week, Lansford said that’s not nearly enough to have pulled us out of the drought.

“You get the hot conditions like that. You’ve got the sunshine overhead, much like we’ve seen today. What that does is it works to dry more of that topsoil and that grass out. And you have less moisture to work with so that makes it a little more likely that it’ll have some issues with anything that does manage to spark and spread a little quicker.”

The metro is behind by more than four inches of rainfall compared to last year. Further west, the situation is even worse.

“Especially as you move your way outside the metro, you have a lot of volunteer fire departments. That can lengthen the response time,” said Lansford.

“You see how quickly the fuels ignite,” Sacks said as he torched a dry piece of grass. “Fireworks are fun. We’re just going to be extra vigilant ourselves to be ready because there probably will be some fires.”

Sacks offered tips to have a safe celebration at home.

“If you have a vacant lot next to you, mow the grass in it so you don’t have tall weeds.”

If you’re using fireworks, set them off them on cement, he said. When you’re done, make sure you wet them down completely and leave them away from your home and your neighbor’s.

“We’ve had house fires where people throw their fireworks in their trashcans, roll it back up to their house, and the trashcan catches fire and catches their house on fire,” said Sacks.

He said being mindful of the current drought conditions has saved the county from major fires in the past and he hopes you’ll help them this Independence Day by doing the same.

