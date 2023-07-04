Field Club resident tending to hot dogs for neighborhood parade’s faithful

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Independence Day show in Omaha’s Field Club neighborhood.

The veterans are here, there are classic cars and young children showing off their patriotic side.

And in the middle of the annual parade is Carl Cohen grilling hot dogs. He’s been doing this for around 30 years.

“The whole neighborhood participates, and they pick and choose what they want to do, so I think this was the last thing anybody wanted to do, and I was the last person around, so I took it over,” Cohen said.

Decades of parades have passed by Cohen. He says he never gets more than a peek as the parade makes its way through his neighborhood.

“I’m cooking the hot dogs and the parade starts, I have to cook the hot dogs -- we have to get everything ready because when the parade is over, everybody rushes the table to eat,” Cohen said. “If I’m out here doing this then I can’t cook the hot dogs and when the parade’s over, everyone yells and screams because the hot dogs aren’t ready.”

Cohen says he will grill around 500 hot dogs -- and he’ll sell a fair number of them.

“Usually the parents will come up and buy five or ten dollars’ worth and give them to their kids,” he said.

But not all of the dogs sell -- Carl gets his fee for all the cooking from the grill.

“I’ll eat four or five, that’s on the light side, but I can’t tell my wife,” he said. “I tell her I ate one or two.”

So the parade will go by, and Carl will stand his post. His job is important -- because, really, what’s the 4th of July without a hot dog?

Carl says the dogs are donated to the Field Club Homeowners Association, who sells them for $1 as a fundraiser.

