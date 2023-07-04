Field Club parade an Independence Day tradition for many Omaha families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Normal activity on the streets of Omaha’s Field Club neighborhood this morning -- people walking out their dogs, riding bikes, or getting in a morning run -- but there’s something special about this day.

The neighborhood is all dressed up in red, white, and blue. Even some of the lawns are waving the flag. It’s Independence Day -- that means parade time for Field Club.

“We can do it for 41 years because of the neighbors,” said Field Club Homeowners League president Kris Porter. “Everybody has their own role when it comes to cookies, cooking hot dogs, signing people up for the parade, it just happens. The beautiful emblem in the street, that’s a neighbor donating their time to do that.”

Alex Evans is donating his time -- and his band -- to the celebration.

“We’ve been playing at my house every year, and I thought this year it would be fun to play right to the masses after the parade ends, give them a little music, force our music on them,” Evans said. “If they’re not into the stuff we play...but it will be fun to play to that crowd.”

This parade is Field Club’s showcase event of the year, bringing friends and family from all over Omaha to the neighborhood to watch the parade and celebrate.

For Sharon Thompsen, the parade is a kind of homecoming.

“It’s a family neighborhood, everyone feels real safe here,” Thompsen said. “To live in Field Club is just really comforting. The neighbors are all real good. They come up with some real original ideas. Even when we didn’t live in Field Club, we’d come to the parade.”

The 4th of July parade has moved through Field Club streets for over four decades. Pam Johnson has lived in Field Club since the 1970s. She says the neighborhood traditions and the parade will continue here -- Field Club is set for the future.

“This neighborhood is bursting with children,” Johnson said. “It’s bursting with community pride. We have sidewalks, kids on their bikes, and kids when they grow up, they come back to this neighborhood because they like it so much.”

Peter Henning believes Field Club is special -- the parade, the traditions, bringing him back to his neighborhood.

“We lived on Pine Street, just one street over, for six or seven years, it was 10, 12 years ago, moved away for work, and we were coming back here,” Henning said. “We always wanted to be here but it took us four or five years to get back to this neighborhood. The people, the tradition like the parade. That’s why we’re here.”

