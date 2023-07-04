We are Local
Embracing Peace and Unconditional Surrender: A tale of two statues

A statue at Omaha's Memorial Park has an interesting connection to both Rome and Florida.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a tale of two statues -- one here in Omaha, the other in Sarasota, Florida.

6 News anchor Craig Nigrelli recently helped tell the story with his former Florida colleague, Mike Modrick.

Both cities are hosting a 25-foot, 35,000-pound computer-generated statue of the photograph of a sailor kissing a woman that caught the world’s attention in 1945 at the end of World War II.

They are the work of sculptor Seward Johnson and his workshop in New Jersey. Sarasota was the first to receive one in 2005. Omaha received its statue in April of this year to mark the 75th anniversary of Memorial Park.

“He was very interested in iconic images that the public would immediately recognize so he got the idea to make a sculpture of that image,” said Claire Brown, Affiliate Director of the Seward Johnson Atelier.

Seward Johnson was one of the first artists to use digital technology for art. Next came the life-sized model. He made a basic composition of the two figures on the computer and then milled the bodies.

Modrick reported that milling is the process of using a computer model to cut pieces from a block of foam. Johnson and his team put real clothing on the models. The nurse’s uniform from that time and the sailor’s uniform, even the shoes and headgear.

Johnson and his assistants modeled the faces to create a life-sized statue, which is then cast in plaster. The 3D image is scanned into the computer to pretty much make any size.

In Sarasota, they call the sculpture Unconditional Surrender. In Omaha, it’s known as Embracing Peace.

Omaha has a connection to World War II -- Omaha Beach -- and Omaha, Nebraska. Embracing Peace is a fantastic link to that.

The traveling statue will remain on display in Omaha until mid-November. For now, it is a connection between the two cities that are roughly 1,500 miles apart.

