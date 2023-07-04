Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs authorities need your help finding a missing man.

Joseph Hedrick, 59 (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

CBPD says 59-year-old Joseph Hedrick was reported missing Monday by his family. They say he has no known address or phone number.

Hedrick is described as 5′10, 135 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a full beard. If you know anything or see him, please call Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ted Roberts at (712) 890-5212. After hours, call the CBPD non-emergency line at (712) 328-5737.

