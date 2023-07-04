We are Local
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off for President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

