6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Tuesday evening

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as storms develop during the evening hours northwest of the metro, then move toward the metro.

Much of the day sees quiet but hot weather with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s.

6 to 6 Forecast Tuesday
6 to 6 Forecast Tuesday(WOWT)

With some mugginess in the air, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Tuesday Heat Index Readings
Tuesday Heat Index Readings(WOWT)

Make sure you are taking precautions while outside celebrating the Fourth of July.

Around 7 PM, storms will begin to develop northwest of the metro.

Those will likely get strong quickly with gusty winds the biggest threat, along with some hail, lightning and downpours.

Storm Threats Tuesday Evening
Storm Threats Tuesday Evening(WOWT)

The metro likely sees the storms move in around 9 or 10 PM; this will be right around the time frame of fireworks so it will be a close call.

Make sure to keep a close eye on the radar as the storms develop and move east.

Storms continue overnight though in a weaker state, especially after midnight.

Showers linger into Wednesday morning with slow clearing through the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

