6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as hot and humid weather settles in for the afternoon before storms develop during the evening hours bringing a risk for high winds and heavy rainfall.

First Alert Weather Day for storms approaching this evening
First Alert Weather Day for storms approaching this evening(WOWT)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for most of northeastern and eastern Nebraska as well as western Iowa through 10pm. This watch includes the Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, Tekamah, Norfolk, and Columbus areas. Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over the next several hours bringing a risk for severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Some hail is also possible, mainly this afternoon as storms first develop in northern and northeastern Nebraska.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm(WOWT)

Ahead of the storms, hot and humid conditions will continue with heat index readings of 95 to nearly 100 degrees possible. Make sure to have ways to stay cool and hydrated this evening as you celebrate the 4th of July!

Storms will continue to push to the east and southeast through the evening hours, and should reach the Omaha area between 7 and 10pm. While there may be some large hail out near Columbus and Norfolk, the main risk by the time storms reach the metro will be high wind gusts and heavy rain along with frequent lightning.

July 4th Evening Forecast
July 4th Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Anyone with outdoor celebrations planned this evening should be prepared for thunderstorms to arrive around sunset, and have a plan to get indoors and to safety quickly. Many major firework displays have already been called off or postponed due to the threat of lightning moving in this evening.

Storm Threats Tuesday Evening
Storm Threats Tuesday Evening(WOWT)

As storms move through, gusty winds will bring a sharp drop in temperatures, with most areas likely dropping into the low 70s or even upper 60s thanks to the storms, so be prepared for a significant shift in conditions. The stronger thunderstorms should generally be out of the area by Midnight, however on and off showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder will linger overnight. The showers should taper off Wednesday morning with a period of cooler weather settling in for the rest of the week.

