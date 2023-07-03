Sunny and hot weather before storm chances return late on the Fourth of July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aside from a few high clouds drifting overhead, there will be plenty of sunshine in our sky for our Monday.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s with a bit of mugginess in our air as well.

Monday 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

This will lead to a heat index in the mid 90s.

Winds will remain light too, making for perfect pool weather.

Tuesday will be similar with a bit more cloud cover moving through the area.

Afternoon heat index values could approach 100 degrees.

By that time frame, we will see a few storms trying to move in from the northwest.

Better chances move in later in the evening, with our highest chances after 10 PM.

Tuesday Evening Thunderstorms (WOWT)

However, with holiday celebrations taking place, this will certainly bear watching with the possibility of a strong storm or two.

Fourth of July Celebration Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty winds would be the main threat with some hail, plenty of lightning and downpours also possible.

Severe Risk for Late Tuesday Storms (WOWT)

A few showers linger into our Wednesday morning with clearing for the afternoon.

The rest of the week looks dry with highs near 80 degrees, a bit below average for this time of year.

A few storm chances return as we head into the weekend, including Saturday morning.

