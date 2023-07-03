We are Local
Sarpy County authorities identify boy killed in crash near Missouri River

The 3-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Highway 34 for about four hours Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities released new information Monday about last week’s deadly crash on Highway 34 near the Missouri River.

According to the sheriff’s report, the driver of a blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata registered in Glenwood, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 34 and lost control of the vehicle at 7:59 a.m. last Thursday about a mile east of the Highway 34/Highway 75 interchange. The car crossed the median and hit an eastbound white 2015 Dodge Ram pickup then was struck by an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semi registered to a Plattsmouth trucking company, the SCSO report states.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Monday afternoon, identified the boy pronounced dead at the scene as 8-year-old Paxton Parker of Glenwood. The second passenger in that vehicle was a 9-year-old; that child was transported to Nebraska Medicine and are in stable condition with serious injuries.

The Sonata’s driver, a 34-year-old Glenwood woman, was also transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

“Weather conditions at the time of the incident were poor due to heavy rain in the area,” the report states.

SCSO said the drivers of the semi, a 58-year-old Louisville, Neb. man, and the pickup, a 38-year-old Plattsmouth man, were not hurt.

No other information is being released.

