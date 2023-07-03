OPD investigates Levi Carter Park shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 39-year-old man who was wounding in a shooting Sunday night was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

Officers were called to Levi Carter Park at 7:54 p.m. and encountered a “very large crowd” before finding the victim.

If you can help police by providing a tip, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or go to the Omaha Police Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.