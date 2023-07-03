We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

OPD investigates Levi Carter Park shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 39-year-old man who was wounding in a shooting Sunday night was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

Officers were called to Levi Carter Park at 7:54 p.m. and encountered a “very large crowd” before finding the victim.

If you can help police by providing a tip, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or go to the Omaha Police Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Latest News

Omaha
Omaha’s historic Florence Mills owner shares her ‘why’ behind the country market
Florence
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms move in late on the Fourth of July
Tuesday Evening Thunderstorms
Sunny and hot weather before storm chances return late on the Fourth of July