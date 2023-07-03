We are Local
Omaha’s historic Florence Mills owner shares her ‘why’ behind the country market

By Bella Caracta
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At 10 a.m., every Sunday from June through September, Linda Meigs rings a bell.

It signals the start of the Florence Mills Country Market at the intersection of North 30th Street and I-680.

“It’s a fun market. It’s very laid back. Sometimes I tease the vendors it’s where country meets hippie,” said Meigs, who purchased the historic mill, previously known as the Weber Grain Elevator.

“In 1998, it was for sale, and nobody wanted it except to probably tear it down for a Kwik Stop,” she said.

But she couldn’t let that happen. Meigs and her late husband John, an architect, bought it for $63,000 more than two decades ago. Together, they fixed it up, preserving the building that Mormon pioners built in 1846.

When she got it, however, its condition was less than ideal, she said.

“It was full of 14,000 pounds of fermented grain, dirt, dead animals, and pigeon poop besides falling down. No windows, no roof, and a swamp in the basement,” said Meigs. “But when I got the big overhead doors, I realized that it was a good place to do events. It brought the outdoors inside.”

In 2009, she started the Florence Mills Country Market with just six vendors.

Since then, it’s grown to about 35 with produce, food trucks, handmade goods, and live animals.

Gayle Haman grew up not far from the mill and is a market attendee.

“It’s a wonderful gathering. The history draws you here,” said Haman. “The massage therapy. It’s just really a nice place to come...I just appreciate handmade things.”

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday in the summer, people can shop, tour inside the mill, and learn about grain production and the Weber family who owned it for more than 100 years prior. The Mill Museum also features art and historical artifacts.

An artist herself, Meigs thought she’d rent out the space to other creators.

Instead, she realized there is as much to give as there is to gain with this building, so she made it open to the public.

“I accidentally sort of have a legacy in this building,” she said.

In that legacy, Meigs is able to preserve a piece of Nebraska’s history while cultivating a tradition around agriculture, art, and community.

