Omaha students, leaders return from 6th annual Black Votes Matter history tour

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, dozens of students from across the metro returned from the annual Black Votes Matter tour across the south.

“I won’t say traumatizing but it was like very heartwrenching to see what my people and what America had to go through to get to where we are today,” says 15-year-old Nike Bailey about her experience.

The tour takes them to Tulsa, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Selma, Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Atlanta, allowing students to get a week-long walk through Black history and a deeper picture of the Civil Rights Movement.

“A lot of the museums had just some really personal stuff that you can’t get out of a textbook or a classroom, or online in a post,” says 17-year-old Braylan Mosley, a recent graduate of North High. “You have to see it, and when you see that, it really touches you deeply.”

“To be honest, I learned way more on this trip than I think I have during the entire school year learning about American history,” Bailey adds.

The tour was started by activist and founder of North Omaha’s Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement, Preston Love Jr., after finding the need for more civic education among Omaha’s youth.

“Going to museums and stuff and the Lorraine Motel, things like that, you learn more about what actually happened in those time periods, and then you have more of an understanding and you can lead more on what you want instead of what other people want around you,” says 16-year-old Boys Town student Jafar Liebers.

Not only does the tour give students a closer look at Black history, but focuses heavily on the importance of voting and helping develop our state and nation’s future leaders.

“I kind of want to be the president or be a supreme court justice or something of the higher state like that,” Liebers adds. “So, doing this kind of intrigued me more into you know, voting, and how you get your politicians into office and stuff.”

