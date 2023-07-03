We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha

An Omaha Police forensics team investigated a report of a found body near 24th and Deer Park...
An Omaha Police forensics team investigated a report of a found body near 24th and Deer Park Blvd., Monday, July 3, 2023.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a South Omaha neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police were called to 24th and Deer Park Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. They say neighbors called to report what appeared to be a body on the other side of the fence at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 3 building.

Officials say it’s unclear if the body is a man or a woman, nor could they give an age.

“Upon arrival, they did find a person that was dead in the back of the property,” an OPD official told 6 News. “At this time the investigation is ongoing. The body appears to have been there for a while.”

OPD says details are limited. It’s too early to say if foul play is suspected.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Latest News

Governor Jim Pillen
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces state fly-around
Storm risk for the 4th of July
The City of Council Bluffs launched its automated trash collection Monday.
City of Council Bluffs begins automated trash, recycling collection
Here's what to know if you're headed to Gene Leahy Mall for this year's July 4th concert.
Gene Leahy Mall ready for July 4 concert