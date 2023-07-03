Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found in a South Omaha neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police were called to 24th and Deer Park Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. They say neighbors called to report what appeared to be a body on the other side of the fence at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 3 building.

Officials say it’s unclear if the body is a man or a woman, nor could they give an age.

“Upon arrival, they did find a person that was dead in the back of the property,” an OPD official told 6 News. “At this time the investigation is ongoing. The body appears to have been there for a while.”

OPD says details are limited. It’s too early to say if foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

