Omaha fire crews battling explosion at north Omaha home

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are on the scene of an explosion at a north Omaha home.

Crews were called out to a home near 30th and Lincoln Blvd. around 12:13 p.m.

Omaha fire crews on scene of a house explosion near 30th and Lincoln Blvd., Monday, July 3, 2023.
Omaha fire crews on scene of a house explosion near 30th and Lincoln Blvd., Monday, July 3, 2023.(WOWT)

OFD officials tell 6 News the explosion separated the west-side wall from the rest of the home. Everyone was safely out of the home by the time fire crews arrived.

M.U.D. officials are working to dig up the gas line; gas was shut off to the home at 1:08 p.m. The fire was declared under control about 10 minutes later. The home to the west also appears to have some structural damage.

“It was very loud,” neighbor Alexey Kunim said. “We ran out to check, and we saw smoke, and half of the house was gone.”

OFD says one dog was pulled from the home alive.

The Red Cross has been called to the home to help the occupants that have been displaced.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

