We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha crews make quick work of house fire caused by fireworks

Fireworks are to blame for a central Omaha house fire Sunday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house fire Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News firefighters were dispatched to a home near 60th Avenue and Patterson Street around 7:15 p.m. Smoke could be seen from the rear of the home on arrival, and a working fire was declared.

Everyone in the home had gotten out safely before OFD arrived. The fire was under control within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. The fire was determined to be caused by careless disposal of fireworks.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Latest News

Fireworks to blame for Omaha house fire
No one was injured
No one injured in Omaha house fire
Kearney woman sentenced on federal meth charge
Shooting
OPD investigates Levi Carter Park shooting