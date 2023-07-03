Omaha crews make quick work of house fire caused by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house fire Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News firefighters were dispatched to a home near 60th Avenue and Patterson Street around 7:15 p.m. Smoke could be seen from the rear of the home on arrival, and a working fire was declared.

Everyone in the home had gotten out safely before OFD arrived. The fire was under control within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. The fire was determined to be caused by careless disposal of fireworks.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

