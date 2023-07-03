No one injured in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators were trying to determine what started a house fire Monday morning and where it started.

Crews were dispatched to the house at 75th & Pasadena Avenue at 7:46 a.m.

When they arrived they discovered smoke coming out of the house but were unable to determine where it started.

6 News learned at the scene that several people were home at the time and were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.

