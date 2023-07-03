We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No one injured in Omaha house fire

No one was injured
No one was injured(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators were trying to determine what started a house fire Monday morning and where it started.

Crews were dispatched to the house at 75th & Pasadena Avenue at 7:46 a.m.

When they arrived they discovered smoke coming out of the house but were unable to determine where it started.

6 News learned at the scene that several people were home at the time and were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Latest News

Shooting
OPD investigates Levi Carter Park shooting
Omaha
Omaha’s historic Florence Mills owner shares her ‘why’ behind the country market
Florence
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms move in late on the Fourth of July