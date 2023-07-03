We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

NeighborGood food pantry closes on land for future Papillion home

An Omaha metro food pantry has closed on the purchase of land that will be its future home.
An Omaha metro food pantry has closed on the purchase of land that will be its future home.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha metro food pantry has closed on the purchase of land that will be its future home.

NeighborGood, formerly known as the Tri-City Pantry, purchased land from the City of Papillion on American Parkway. The future facility will provide the ability to expand the pantry’s services to the Sarpy County community and better meet the needs of those it serves. More storage and distribution space will allow for increased donation storage and more efficient distribution to those who need it most.

Fundraising for the building’s construction is currently underway. More information is available on NeighborGood’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Latest News

Omaha
Omaha’s historic Florence Mills owner shares her ‘why’ behind the country market
Cailin Daly Dejillas, new City of Omaha Director of Human Rights and Relations
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appoints new Human Rights and Relations director
Three World War II veterans met Friday for the first time -- eight decades after the war.
Omaha WWII vets meet for first time 8 decades after the war
Three World War II veterans met Friday for the first time -- eight decades after the war.
Three WWII vets meet for first time, eight decades after the war