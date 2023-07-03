NeighborGood food pantry closes on land for future Papillion home

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha metro food pantry has closed on the purchase of land that will be its future home.

NeighborGood, formerly known as the Tri-City Pantry, purchased land from the City of Papillion on American Parkway. The future facility will provide the ability to expand the pantry’s services to the Sarpy County community and better meet the needs of those it serves. More storage and distribution space will allow for increased donation storage and more efficient distribution to those who need it most.

Fundraising for the building’s construction is currently underway. More information is available on NeighborGood’s website.

