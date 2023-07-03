We are Local
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces state fly-around

Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Jim Pillen
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen plans to visit five Nebraska cities Thursday to highlight infrastructure, broadband, and economic development.

Pillen plans to make stops in Columbus, North Platte, Arnold, Grand Island, and Wahoo. He will be accompanied by Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Vicki Kramer, State Broadband Director Patrick Haggerty, and Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz. NDOT’s Aeronautics Division director, Jeremy Borrell, will join the team’s Grand Island presentation.

Highlights of the tour include discussing improvements to the state’s transportation system, expansion of high-speed internet to rural areas via a $405 million award from the BEAD Program, and economic development initiatives around the state.

Pillen and his team will make these stops Thursday:

  • Columbus -- Platte County Ag Park, 822 15th Street, 7 a.m. Attendees are asked to RSVP via email.
  • North Platte -- North Platte Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive, Suite 10, 9:45 a.m.
  • Arnold -- 205 S. Carroll Street, 11:30 a.m.
  • Grand Island -- GI Airport Administration Building, 3579 Sky Park Road, 2:30 p.m.
  • Wahoo -- Wahoo Airport, 1464 34th Street, 4 p.m.

All are open to the public.

