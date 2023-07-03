NDOT hosting informational meeting on 72nd & L intersection improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding proposed improvements to an Omaha intersection later this month.

NDOT will hold a public input open house on July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Buena Vista High School near 60th and L. NDOT says no formal presentation is planned.

The proposed project would include new pavement, a raised median, and other minor reconstructions; this is set to take place on L Street between the ramp connections in both directions. Expect bridge work, utility work, paving, grading, and overhead lighting.

NDOT says construction could begin as early as 2027, with completion anticipated the next year. Lane closures and restrictions would be likely -- the project is set to be completed in phases.

NDOT officials will be at the public meeting to answer questions and receive comments on the proposed project. For those unable to attend, input is being accepted on NDOT’s website through August 7.

