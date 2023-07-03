Kearney woman sentenced on federal meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced 31-year-old Amanda Kay Jensen to 2.5 years following by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in December of 2021, law enforcement found evidence of meth distribution in trash left out for collection at Jensen’s residence in Kearney. A state arrest warrant was obtained for Jensen and a search warrant was obtained for her residence. Jensen answered the door when law enforcement arrived to serve the search warrant. She told officers she had more than five grams of methamphetamine in a safe in her room and gave them the combination. She said she had purchased the methamphetamine two days earlier and admitted selling small amounts of methamphetamine to other persons. During a search of her bedroom, officers found approximately two and one-half grams of methamphetamine in the safe with a digital scale. They also found a baggie containing at least 13 grams of actual (pure) methamphetamine in the bedroom.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug & Safe Streets Task Force, including investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

