Grand opening set for new Columbus Community Building

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Columbus is planning for an open house of its new community building this weekend.

The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, July 8. A ribbon-cutting will kick off the morning, with remarks from Columbus’ mayor, city engineer, and city administrator.

Following the ribbon-cutting, tours of the building will begin. The Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Public Library will also be on hand for additional activities for the whole family.

The building is located at 25th Avenue and 14th Street. The opening is free to the public.

