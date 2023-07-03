David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Storm risk for the 4th of July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot and humid weather was the rule across the are Monday afternoon. Temperatures pushed into the low 90s for most areas, with humidity levels pushing the heat index up to around 95 degrees at times. It will stay hot and humid for the evening, with temperatures only slowly cooling back into the upper 80s by 8pm. Skies remain mostly clear into the evening, allowing us to eventually cool back to around 80 degrees by 10pm. Overnight lows only dip into the upper 60s thanks the humid conditions.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

A few clouds begin to drift into our skies by early Tuesday, but partly to mostly sunny conditions are expected for most of your 4th of July. It will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures quickly warming into the mid and upper 80s by the lunch hour. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low and mid-90s across the are, with a high around 93 degrees in the metro. With the humid conditions, the heat index could approach 100 degrees at times, so if you are planning to spend a fair bit of time outdoors tomorrow, make sure to have ways to stay cool and hydrated through the hottest part of the day.

4th Of July Forecast (WOWT)

As we move into the evening, we will be watching an increasing storm chance. The metro area should be dry through most of the day, but storms are expected to develop across central Nebraska by early evening. These storms could affect areas around Norfolk and Columbus by 7pm, and will push east across Nebraska for the later evening hours. Storms are expected to arrive around the metro by roughly 10pm. This means that any celebrations may want to be wrapping up a little early to get out of the path of those storms. Some severe weather is possible as storms move in, with high wind gusts the main risk along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

First Alert Tuesday for evening storms (WOWT)

The stronger storms likely move out by Midnight, leaving behind some showers and possibly a rumble of thunder through early Wednesday morning. The showers should fade away by mid-morning at the latest Wednesday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and a cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The cooler weather will actually stick with us for a few days with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s lasting until at least Saturday. Our next rain chance appears to move in Friday night into Saturday morning.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

