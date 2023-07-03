City of Council Bluffs begins automated trash, recycling collection

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - A new era of automated trash and recycling collection began Monday in Council Bluffs. It’s a similar system to one introduced in Omaha three years ago.

Early Monday morning, recycling and trash bins were already outside many neighbors’ driveways throughout the city as the new automated garbage truck made its first appearance.

Ronda Newman was one the first to see it in action.

“I think it’s great. It’s actually much better than the previous system,” Newman said. “I’ll tell you that I had to figure out which week’s for plastic and which week’s for paper.”

Now, Newman believes the new system is less of a hassle. She doesn’t have to buy extra bags to get rid of her trash anymore. She only has to worry about filling up two carts.

“Two bins. Two big bins and that’s it,” Newman said. “I think that’s more convenient.”

Tony Fiala, the superintendent for Solid Waste Management in Council Bluffs, told 6 News that is the goal of the new system. He wants the disposal of trash and recycling items to be cost-effective.

For its first day, he believes the collection went well.

“They should collect about 70 tons of trash and yard waste,” Fiala said. “The recycling, since it is a new single-strand program, it’s difficult to estimate what we will get, but we anticipate about 10 tons of recycling today.”

To help crews out, Fiala reminds people to avoid placing trash and recycling carts directly next to each other so the automated arms can work quickly.

