Bellevue Chamber regains tax-exempt status after improper tax filings

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - After a paperwork issue with the Internal Revenue Service, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is once again running at full speed.

Back in January, officials realized the Chamber had been operating without tax-exempt status since 2011 for failure to properly file federal tax forms. That caused Chamber leadership at the time to suspend programming.

Now, the Chamber’s been reinstated. Officials say the Chamber never went away -- but that pause in programming made some local business owners uneasy.

Mark Lowe does more than check under the hood at Yeck’s Tire and Auto. He owns the business that’s been operating in Bellevue since 1975. Lowe says he was shocked when he was told the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce wasn’t operating.

“Started getting you thinking, ‘All right, what’s going on with the city?’ and all that other stuff,” Lowe said. “You start thinking about the leadership of the city and what was going on with the chamber and how that could have happened.”

“There’s several months in there where I think it put a lot of questions in the businesses in Bellevue’s minds,” said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike. “Am I going to be able to write this expense off? Is the Chamber doing me any good if it’s not moving forward?”

Hike says the Chamber had its nonprofit status reinstated all the way back to 2011, with no fines or penalties.

“Just a little slowdown, probably about a six-month slowdown, and we’ll get it back up and running,” Hike said. “We’ve got Diane Bruce that agreed to take on the task of regenerating new business and bringing back the old clients.”

Diane Bruce is now the Bellevue Chamber’s president. She says they’ve added some smaller businesses to the list, but they’ve also lost some members.

“We lost a couple of our bigger sponsors because of our tax-exempt issue and the concern of us not moving forward,” Bruce said. “They didn’t want any money they were paying in to go straight to the IRS.”

Bruce is confident the Chamber will be able to regain the confidence of Bellevue business owners.

“We’ve had a lot of members stay with us and have that confidence and understand the value of having a chamber in town,” she said. “With their support, it’s not going to take long to get us back to 100%.”

Lowe says he will stay with the Chamber and he’s actually attended a couple of recent seminars.

“Since they’ve got it kind of revised, refocused, I’ve been to a couple of those seminars that have been extremely helpful and picked up a lot of things,” he said. “(It) kind of gives you an avenue of people that want to help the city and help small businesses grow in the city, which is key.”

Bruce says they will have more people dealing with tax forms and other paperwork to ensure this issue never happens again.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.