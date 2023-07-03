6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible late Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Impacts from hot and humid weather are expected throughout the day, with a chance for strong to severe storms arriving late in the evening.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday (WOWT)

Most of Tuesday will likely be dry, with hot and humid conditions building for the afternoon. Highs temperatures should top out in the low and mid-90s for much of the area. However, with the humidity, the heat index could approach 100 degrees at times. This is fairly typical heat for this time of year, but given the holiday, extra care should be taken to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.

4th of July Forecast (WOWT)

Late in the day, thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and northern Nebraska. With the heat and humidity in place, these storms will likely be strong to severe, with large hail and high winds possible along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. The storms will initially be well north and west of the Omaha metro, but could affect areas around Norfolk and Columbus as early as 7 or 8pm.

Tuesday Severe Weather Outlook (WOWT)

Thunderstorms will then push to the south and east during the evening hours, likely arriving near the Omaha metro between 10pm and Midnight. This timing should allow most celebrations in the metro to conclude without issue, but it will be close. Any shift in timing, even an hour or two, could result in more significant impacts for holiday celebrations, so check back for updates frequently.

Severe Risks Tuesday Evening (WOWT)

When storms arrive, the biggest risks for the metro area would likely be some strong winds gusts long with the heavy rain and frequent lightning. Gusts of 60 to perhaps 70mph can’t be ruled out, which would be dangerous for anyone caught outdoors. Storms should push out of the area overnight, with only some lingering showers on Wednesday before the weather clears out by the afternoon. Cooler conditions are then expected for Wednesday, and may linger through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.