1 dead, 1 injured in early-morning Sarpy County crash

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed and another injured in a crash in western Sarpy County early Monday morning.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies along with Springfield volunteer firefighters were called to 168th and Fairview Road around 12:26 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 2004 Lexus ES330 was heading east on Fairview and was turning north onto 168th when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, 17-year-old James Sullivan, died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SCSO says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.

