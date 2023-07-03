We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

1 dead, 1 injured in early-morning Sarpy County crash

One teenager is dead and another injured after an early-morning crash in rural Sarpy County.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed and another injured in a crash in western Sarpy County early Monday morning.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies along with Springfield volunteer firefighters were called to 168th and Fairview Road around 12:26 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 2004 Lexus ES330 was heading east on Fairview and was turning north onto 168th when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, 17-year-old James Sullivan, died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SCSO says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Latest News

Omaha fire crews on scene of a house explosion near 30th and Lincoln Blvd., Monday, July 3, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battling explosion at north Omaha home
Omaha fire crews are still on scene of an apparent home explosion in north Omaha.
BREAKING: North Omaha home explodes; OFD crews on scene
Omaha fire investigators say arson is to blame for a house fire Monday morning.
OFD: Arson to blame for house fire
AAA is again offering its Tow-2-Go program for the holiday weekend.
AAA offering Tow-2-Go program for holiday weekend