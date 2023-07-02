We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Waterloo firefighters help tubers from Elkhorn River following storm

At least 100 tubers had to be rescued from the Elkhorn River after storms struck the area.
By Joe Harris and Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s what happens when tubing and inclement weather combine.

“Wind, rain, lightning, thunder, everything,” tuber Christian Koltes said. “It kind of came out of nowhere, to be honest.”

It was a “disaster,” as Waterloo Fire and Rescue Chief Travis Harlow put it, on the Elkhorn River when a thunderstorm blew through Saturday afternoon.

“We were initially dispatched for three personnel stranded on the river when the storm came in,” Harlow said. “Once on location, multiple resources were called in to help assist.”

He said tubers on the river were distressed from the weather conditions and that his crew helped more than a hundred of them get to shore, while another 50 tubers stayed in the water to ride out the storm.

Firefighters said they transported three people: one with a knee injury and two who were cold.

Several tubers told 6 News the conditions blindsided them.

“It got pretty bad pretty quickly,” Koltes said. “It went pretty much zero to 100 real quick.”

Tom Hastings says he owns Tank ‘N Tube River Rides, one of three tubing companies that operate on the Elkhorn. He said it’s tubing season right now, which lasts 10 weeks out of the summer and draws people from all around.

“Last year, we had 39 states and 7 countries,” Hastings said.

He said his company alone had 200 tubers floating down the river Saturday. When the front came through, he said his crew helped the volunteer firefighters with bringing people to shore.

“It was not forecasted to get near the kind of weather that we got,” he said. “I don’t know how many inches we ended up with, but we ended up with a lot of rain.”

According to the 6 First Alert Weather Team, showers, and thunderstorms had been in Saturday’s forecast since Wednesday, with rain looking likely since Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure
While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
An Omaha couple is worried their cruise refund may never surface.
Omaha couple wants answers after river cruise abruptly canceled without refund
Cailin Daly Dejillas, new City of Omaha Director of Human Rights and Relations
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appoints new Human Rights and Relations director

Latest News

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake
Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.
Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze
A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.
BREAKING: Child rushed to hospital after being found in water at Lake Zorinsky
An Omaha coffee shop owner is among the best in the world -- and he has the hardware to prove it.
Omaha’s Archetype Coffee owner places top five in the World Barista Championships