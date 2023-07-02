We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve made it to your 40th birthday without tying the knot, you’re not alone.

A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married.

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.

They found that 40-year-old men were more likely not to have been married than women, and Black 40-year-olds were “much more likely” to have never wed than their peers of different races.

The study also showed 40-year-olds without at least a bachelor’s degree were more likely to have never wed than those with more education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure
While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
An Omaha couple is worried their cruise refund may never surface.
Omaha couple wants answers after river cruise abruptly canceled without refund
Cailin Daly Dejillas, new City of Omaha Director of Human Rights and Relations
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appoints new Human Rights and Relations director

Latest News

FILE - President Bill Clinton, right, watches as a young American Bald Eagle named Freedom is...
Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for US presidents
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Ocean Robertson, who was shot in the head at 5 months old, celebrated her third birthday.
‘This is really a blessing’: Girl shot in head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday
At least 100 tubers had to be rescued from the Elkhorn River after storms struck the area.
Waterloo firefighters help tubers from Elkhorn River following storm
'This is really a blessing': Girl shot in the head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday