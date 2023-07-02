Omaha’s Archetype Coffee owner places top five in the World Barista Championships

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Carrying on the family’s love for coffee rested solely on Isaiah Sheese’s 6-year-old shoulders, which is when he had his first cup of coffee.

“My dad’s side of the family only drinks sweet tea. My mom’s side of the family only drinks coffee,” said Sheese. “And so my mom didn’t drink coffee, my dad didn’t drink coffee, and my big brother didn’t drink coffee. So I think my grandma was like, ‘We can’t lose another one.’”

Would you expect anything less from this year’s U.S. Barista Champion?

After taking the national title earlier this year, Sheese returned this week from Greece where he placed fourth in the world at the championships. He owns Archetype Coffee, which can be found in three locations across Omaha: one in the Blackstone District, one in Little Bohemia, and the newest in Millwork Commons.

“In the culinary world, you have Michelin stars. You have James Beard awards. In the coffee world, this is what we have,” he said.

There’s no one secret to making the best cup of coffee, according to Sheese, from sourcing, which he said takes tasting thousands of variations from across the world.

“We always say you’re only as good as you can taste,” he said.

To roasting, which requires high-tech instruments.

“There’s multiple heat applications so you can really fine-tune your roast.”

To extracting, considering even the minerals in the water he uses.

Competitive coffee is an expensive endeavor. Just one pound of his competition coffee from a female producer in Colombia costs about $45. Plus, the equipment.

“We use lots of tools like refractometers and psychrometers,” he said.

The coffee that got him the trophy is unfortunately not the same coffee his customers drink. However, Omaha coffee drinkers benefit from the same passion for the precision required in competition.

“It’s a lot, a lot, a lot of quality control.”

He makes sure his employees care as much about the product as he does.

“I worked in coffee shops in two different countries and four different states and something that no one else was able to give me in my experience was one: the standards and two: the level of care,” said Felipe Olavarria, a barista at Archetype.

Baristas weigh each ingredient to get an exact flavor profile every time.

“You’re constantly drinking. You’re constantly tasting,” said Sheese. “You’re constantly making sure the staff is holding that standard and representing it as well as we are on the competition stage.”

Sheese said his impressive performance this season likely won’t be his last. He’s got goals, and after catching up on some jet lag, he said he’ll likely be back to chasing that World Championship title.

