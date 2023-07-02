Omaha Police investigating after child found in water at Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a young girl was found in the water at Zorinsky Lake late Saturday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers had initially responded to a missing child call at the lake just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, a citizen was performing CPR on the 3-year-old girl. Officers took over CPR until medics arrived. The girl was taken to Lakeside Hospital in extremely critical condition.

OPD says officers determined she was at a playground and had wandered off. She was found in the lake a short time later.

The girl remains in the hospital in extremely critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

