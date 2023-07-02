Fire crews respond to southwest Omaha blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Omaha.

OFD tells 6 News smoke and flames were seen on approach from a home near 144th and Giles at around 3:15 p.m. Crews were able to knock the flames down relatively quickly. No injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal due to being south of Harrison Street.

