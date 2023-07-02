We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Lincoln woman

Melinda Beberman, 64
Melinda Beberman, 64(Lincoln Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Police need your help finding a missing woman.

LPD is attempting to locate 64-year-old Melinda Beberman. She is described as 5′3″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with Goodwill logos on the front and back, light blue jeans, and sneakers. She is likely on foot with no phone. LPD says Beberman recently moved to Nebraska and is not familiar with the area. She has no friends or relatives in town. They also say she has signs of early-onset dementia and symptoms of schizophrenia.

She was last seen at 1700 South 17th Street in Lincoln. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lincoln Police or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure
While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
An Omaha couple is worried their cruise refund may never surface.
Omaha couple wants answers after river cruise abruptly canceled without refund
Cailin Daly Dejillas, new City of Omaha Director of Human Rights and Relations
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appoints new Human Rights and Relations director

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, heating up today
Sunny skies, heating up today
Showers ending, heating back up Sunday
Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area