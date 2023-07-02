We are Local
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Lincoln woman

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory issued for a Lincoln woman has been canceled.

LPD was attempting to locate 64-year-old Melinda Beberman; she has been found. She is described as 5′3″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with Goodwill logos on the front and back, light blue jeans, and sneakers. She is likely on foot with no phone. LPD says Beberman recently moved to Nebraska and is not familiar with the area. She has no friends or relatives in town. They also say she has signs of early-onset dementia and symptoms of schizophrenia.

She was last seen at 1700 South 17th Street in Lincoln.

Again, Beberman has been found.

