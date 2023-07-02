David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, heating up today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies cleared out early this morning allowing sunny skies to return to start of Sunday. A little patchy fog developed overnight, but it should thin out quickly with the sunny skies. Temperatures are starting off in the mid-60s, but with the sunshine we will warm quickly. Most of the metro should warm to around 80 degree by Noon, with afternoon highs between 85 and 88 degrees. A little warmer to the west of Omaha, with the Lincoln, Columbus, and Norfolk areas potentially topping out around 90 degrees. The clear skies continue into the evening, staying warm and humid as well as temperatures cool back into the upper 70s by 10pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The heat continues to build for Monday with sunny skies sticking around. After morning temperatures in the mid-60s, we warm quickly back into the mid-80s by lunch hour. Afternoon highs push into the 90s for most of the area, with highs around 93 for the Omaha metro. Expect humid conditions as well, so the heat index may push into the mid-90s at times.

The 4th of July looks hot and humid as well with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Most of the day will feature partly sunny skies, but I am closely watching a storm chance by evening or overnight. At the moment, only isolated storms are expected in the evening leaving most of us dry, with the better chance for storms holding off until well after dark, generally in the overnight hours or early on Wednesday. This should leave most celebrations looking hot, but dry Tuesday evening.

4th of July Forecast (WOWT)

Storms may linger into parts of Wednesday before drying out Wednesday evening with quiet weather moving in for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures may cool a fair bit as well, with highs in the lower 80s or even upper 70s possible Wednesday through at least Saturday. A nice potential break from some of the summer heat.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.