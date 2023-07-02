David’s Evening Forecast - Hot Monday, watching storm chance Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stormy Saturday, sunny skies today brought back the warm summer weather with high topping out in the mid and upper 80s around the metro. Temperatures remain very warm and humid through the rest of the evening, in the 80s through at least 9pm. Aside from the warmth, weather conditions will be quiet so any out door plans should not run into any issues. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s by late evening, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

More sunshine will great us on Monday, though a few clouds could roll in for the mid-morning hours. Dry weather is still expected, and with the generally sunny skies, we’ll be heating up quickly. Expect temperatures to push into the mid or upper 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Thicker humidity is expected as well, which mean the heat index may push into the mid-90s at times. Winds will be light out of the south or southeast, so it should not have any major impacts on outdoor activities. Just plan for the very warm conditions!

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

The 4th of July is looking hot and humid as well. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s once again. Heat index readings could approach 100 degrees for parts of the area, so it is a good idea to plan for ways to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. Dry weather is expected into the early evening hours, but we are watching a storm chance that will be developing.

4th of July Forecast (WOWT)

Thunderstorms are initially expected across central and northern Nebraska by the evening hours, where strong to severe storms are possible. These storms will then push to the east and southeast, reaching areas around Norfolk and Columbus by mid-evening. The storms likely approach the metro late in the evening or early in the overnight, most likely after 10pm. When storms arrive, some strong wind gusts and heavy rain is possible along with frequent lightning. While storms are currently expected to reach the metro well after dark, any shift in that timing could bring the storms in a couple hours earlier, potentially impacting holiday celebrations across the area. Stay tuned over the next two days for forecast updates.

First Alert Tuesday for late night storms (WOWT)

Rain showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but then we dry out with some afternoon sunshine. Some slightly cooler weather settles in for the middle and end of the week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s appearing likely from Wednesday through at least Saturday.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.