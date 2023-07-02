Air quality concerns continue Sunday for Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As ground-level ozone remains elevated, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has declared today, July 2, an Ozone Action Day.

The Douglas County Health Department’s air quality forecast places ground-level ozone concentrations in the upper end of the “moderate” range Sunday. DCHD says additional Ozone Action Days may be declared in the week ahead if the air quality forecast remains in this range.

Elevated ozone levels may pose a risk to those with chronic respiratory issues like COPD, emphysema, asthma, and in older adults and young children. Vehicle exhaust and petroleum evaporative loss are the largest sources of pollutants that combine with sunlight and heat to produce ground-level ozone concentrations.

MAPA reminds the public that action can be taken to help minimize impacts, including driving less and carpooling when possible, refueling at dusk or at night to avoid fuel evaporation loss, and mowing lawns in the morning or evening, outside of the heat of the day.

DCHD also noted the impact firework use is set to have on air quality over the next several days. The health department says those who are sensitive to air pollution may encounter some issues due to increased smoke and particulate concentrations. The greatest concern with this runs from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Risk can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activities and limiting your time outdoors if possible. It is recommended that those with sensitivities to pollution who choose to observe fireworks wear an N95 mask.

The health department says air quality should level off and begin to improve by midday Wednesday.

