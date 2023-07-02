We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of tubers had to be pulled from the Elkhorn River Saturday after a thunderstorm rolled...
Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday,...
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure
While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
An Omaha couple is worried their cruise refund may never surface.
Omaha couple wants answers after river cruise abruptly canceled without refund
Cailin Daly Dejillas, new City of Omaha Director of Human Rights and Relations
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appoints new Human Rights and Relations director

Latest News

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured, police say
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris,...
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Verified accounts are limited to reading 10,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Baltimore mayor calls out gunmen after mass shooting: 'We will find you'