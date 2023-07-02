7 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nine people were injured Sunday morning in a mass shooting in downtown Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the City Nightz nightclub in Old Town.

Seven people are confirmed to have been shot, and two others were injured after being trampled, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said. No deaths have been reported. The victims range from 21 years old to 34 years old.

One person is in custody, believed to be at least one of the shooters in the incident, Moses said.

Police were already in the area when the shooting started “because of previous issues with the parking lot in that area and closing down of that establishment.”

“While they were outside, they heard a disturbance, screams from inside the business, and then a large number of people exited the business,” Moses said.

In addition to the Wichita Police Department, there was a large response from the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS.

WPD’s investigation found that at least four guns were shot inside the nightclub.

Police have seized multiple guns, and are checking if the guns match ballistic evidence recovered from the scene. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will assist with processing firearms evidence.

Police had increased their presence in the area surrounding City Nightz prior to Sunday’s shooting. That increased presence is a response to nearly a dozen incidents in and around the nightclub in the past year, ranging from miscellaneous reports to aggravated battery cases, Wichita Police Lt. Chris Marceau said.

“On May 21st of this year, there was a drive-by incident at City Nightz,” Marceau said. “As a result of that incident, the special investigations bureau of the WPD took proactive steps by having a meeting with the owner of City Nightz on May 25th to discuss security concerns. We discussed the importance of wanding people, using metal detectors. Having working video cameras, monitoring the parking lot and other best practices. Whether or not these practices or recommendations were followed tonight will be determined by this investigation.”

City and community leaders also addressed the shooting during Sunday’s press conference.

“I know people are just fed up and tired of this,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said. “People want to be able to enjoy their holiday in peace and feel safe to bring their children, their families to events. It’s just discouraging that selfish individuals are making people feel uncomfortable to do just that.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city needs to take action in response to “this increase in gun violence that we have been seeing.”

“We have to come together as a community and talk with our young people, in particular, about how resorting to gun violence is not the way to resolve a problem or issue,” Whipple said. “We’re too good of a city to allow us to continue with this bump in gun violence that we have seen.”

As Mayor of Wichita, the safety of our residents is my number one priority. My thoughts and prayers are with those... Posted by Brandon Whipple on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Pam Hughes, who is a local pastor, said the violence needs to come to an end.

“We want to be a community that is whole,” Hughes said. “What does that mean? That means we can talk about it. We can work through it. So, we are calling all of those forces that have those differences to think about a truce. To think about doing things differently in our city so that our young adults and our young people can attend events over this holiday season and this year. Think about it. It’s our responsibility. Everyone.”

Police are asking anyone with video evidence to contact investigators. Anyone with additional information on the shooting can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

The streets and area around City Nightz will be closed while investigators process the scene.

Wichita Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at an Old Town bar.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance. Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar. Officers assigned to Old Town were on the scene and able to respond quickly. At least one person was critically hurt.

Police say the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning. They said you should avoid traveling on Washington Street between 2nd and Douglas for most of the day. Police plan to hold another briefing later Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com