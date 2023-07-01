Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of June 2023
Many June viewers came to 6 News for coverage of an Omaha waterpark medical incident, updates on an Omaha cemetery shooting, and an investigation into an unsafe Council Bluffs pool deck.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for June 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Concern grows for missing Omaha woman’s family
A man was arrested in Omaha on a warrant related to an assault on his girlfriend. The girlfriend had not been heard from in two weeks.
5. Fun-Plex witnesses
The couple told 6 News that they were in the Fun-Plex wave pool and witnessed the entire ordeal.
4. OPD identifies cemetery shooting victims
Omaha Police identified the two people shot and killed at an Omaha cemetery on June 21.
3. Don Bacon on Trump’s 2nd indictment
2. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
A Gretna teen was found dead June 12 in the Maricopa County, Ariz. desert.
1. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly-new pool deck a hazard
A Council Bluffs homeowner’s pool deck raised safety concerns after an inspection.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Boy dies following medical incident at Omaha water park pool
5. Oily pennies
4. Original brewery owners buy back from Anheuser-Busch
3. Johnsonville sausage recall alert
2. Unsafe Council Bluffs pool deck
1. Death of televangelist Pat Robertson
