Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of June 2023

Many June viewers came to 6 News for coverage of an Omaha waterpark medical incident, updates on an Omaha cemetery shooting, and an investigation into an unsafe Council Bluffs pool deck.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for June 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Concern grows for missing Omaha woman’s family

A man was arrested in Omaha on a warrant related to an assault on his girlfriend. The girlfriend had not been heard from in two weeks.

Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks.

5. Fun-Plex witnesses

The couple told 6 News that they were in the Fun-Plex wave pool and witnessed the entire ordeal.

4. OPD identifies cemetery shooting victims

Omaha Police identified the two people shot and killed at an Omaha cemetery on June 21.

Police provided more details about the two people found dead in an Omaha cemetery parking lot on Wednesday.

3. Don Bacon on Trump’s 2nd indictment

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released a statement on former President Donald Trump's second indictment.

2. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen

A Gretna teen was found dead June 12 in the Maricopa County, Ariz. desert.

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this month.

1. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly-new pool deck a hazard

A Council Bluffs homeowner’s pool deck raised safety concerns after an inspection.

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is being warned about letting too many people on her pool deck.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of June 2023
1. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
2. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner's nearly-new pool deck a hazard
3. Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
4. 6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
5. Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
6. Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Boy dies following medical incident at Omaha water park pool

5. Oily pennies

4. Original brewery owners buy back from Anheuser-Busch

3. Johnsonville sausage recall alert

2. Unsafe Council Bluffs pool deck

1. Death of televangelist Pat Robertson

