Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of June 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for June 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A man was arrested in Omaha on a warrant related to an assault on his girlfriend. The girlfriend had not been heard from in two weeks.

Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks.

The couple told 6 News that they were in the Fun-Plex wave pool and witnessed the entire ordeal.

Omaha Police identified the two people shot and killed at an Omaha cemetery on June 21.

3. Don Bacon on Trump’s 2nd indictment

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released a statement on former President Donald Trump's second indictment.

A Gretna teen was found dead June 12 in the Maricopa County, Ariz. desert.

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this month.

A Council Bluffs homeowner’s pool deck raised safety concerns after an inspection.

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is being warned about letting too many people on her pool deck.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

