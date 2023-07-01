We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 30

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a Fun-Plex medical incident, a problem-ridden Council Bluffs pool deck, and the identification of a Nebraska teen’s body found in the Desert Southwest.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 30.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Airport Authority releases renderings for Eppley Airfield improvement project

The Omaha Airport Authority released renderings last Friday showing, among other improvements, a glass canopy to be added over Terminal Drive at Eppley Airfield.

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.

5. Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards’ response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’

An Omaha couple told 6 News they were in the wave pool Sunday afternoon when a 6-year-old was found unresponsive and pulled out of the water.

The couple told 6 News that they were in the Fun-Plex wave pool and witnessed the entire ordeal.

4. Omaha water park to remain closed for days after near-drowning

Fun-Plex remained closed for three days following the incident.

Ralston's Fun-Plex waterpark will remain closed through Wednesday after a near-drowning Sunday afternoon.

3. 6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News the boy died Wednesday morning after being taken off life support.

Omaha police confirmed the boy died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday afternoon. (Source: WOWT)

2. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen

A Gretna 18-year-old was found dead June 12 in the Maricopa County, Ariz. desert.

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this month.

1. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly-new pool deck a hazard

The deck isn’t even a year old -- but a code inspector recently made some shocking discoveries on a Pottawattamie County homeowner’s pool deck.

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is being warned about letting too many people on her pool deck.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards' response to unresponsive boy was 'by the book'
5. Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
4: Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner's nearly-new pool deck a hazard
3. 6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
2. Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
1. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far

5. Burned body found in Ariz. identified as Neb. teen

4. Waterpark closure

3. Boy nearly drowns at Omaha water park

2. Boy dies after near-drowning at water park

1. Pottawattamie Co. homeowner’s pool deck proving a hazard

