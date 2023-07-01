Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 30

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 30.

The Omaha Airport Authority released renderings last Friday showing, among other improvements, a glass canopy to be added over Terminal Drive at Eppley Airfield.

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.

An Omaha couple told 6 News they were in the wave pool Sunday afternoon when a 6-year-old was found unresponsive and pulled out of the water.

The couple told 6 News that they were in the Fun-Plex wave pool and witnessed the entire ordeal.

Fun-Plex remained closed for three days following the incident.

Ralston's Fun-Plex waterpark will remain closed through Wednesday after a near-drowning Sunday afternoon.

Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News the boy died Wednesday morning after being taken off life support.

Omaha police confirmed the boy died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday afternoon. (Source: WOWT)

A Gretna 18-year-old was found dead June 12 in the Maricopa County, Ariz. desert.

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this month.

The deck isn’t even a year old -- but a code inspector recently made some shocking discoveries on a Pottawattamie County homeowner’s pool deck.

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is being warned about letting too many people on her pool deck.

