Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 30
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a Fun-Plex medical incident, a problem-ridden Council Bluffs pool deck, and the identification of a Nebraska teen’s body found in the Desert Southwest.
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 30.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Airport Authority releases renderings for Eppley Airfield improvement project
The Omaha Airport Authority released renderings last Friday showing, among other improvements, a glass canopy to be added over Terminal Drive at Eppley Airfield.
5. Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards’ response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
An Omaha couple told 6 News they were in the wave pool Sunday afternoon when a 6-year-old was found unresponsive and pulled out of the water.
4. Omaha water park to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Fun-Plex remained closed for three days following the incident.
3. 6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News the boy died Wednesday morning after being taken off life support.
2. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
A Gretna 18-year-old was found dead June 12 in the Maricopa County, Ariz. desert.
1. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly-new pool deck a hazard
The deck isn’t even a year old -- but a code inspector recently made some shocking discoveries on a Pottawattamie County homeowner’s pool deck.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
5. Burned body found in Ariz. identified as Neb. teen
4. Waterpark closure
3. Boy nearly drowns at Omaha water park
2. Boy dies after near-drowning at water park
1. Pottawattamie Co. homeowner’s pool deck proving a hazard
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.