The ‘Jordy Bahl Effect’ takes over Werner Park

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of fans lined the inside of Werner Park Friday night waiting for an autograph from the Huskers’ newest pitcher Jordy Bahl. After throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Storm Chasers’ game against the Iowa Cubs, Bahl spent well over half an hour meeting and greeting fans. It was a special type of homecoming for Bahl, making an appearance in her hometown of Papillion.

It’s been just over two weeks since Bahl announced her return to Nebraska and the amount of support she’s gotten is still sinking in.

”I was talking to my friend about it and I’m like I’m still-- I’m just not wrapping my head around it and honestly I hope I never do, but it’s just crazy,” said Bahl. “It’s just-- it’s absurd.”

