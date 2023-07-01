We are Local
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Storm chances continue off & on into the weekend

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms rolled through the area early Friday morning, though they were not as strong as what we saw Thursday morning. We mostly picked up some much-needed rainfall out of this round.

Conditions have stayed dry through the afternoon with temperatures leveling out in the low to mid 80s thanks to some cloud cover that has remained in the area. Although temperatures look to be comfortable, humidity remains high, making it feel pretty muggy outside.

80s & muggy conditions this evening, with a slight chance for an isolated t-storm
80s & muggy conditions this evening, with a slight chance for an isolated t-storm(WOWT)

There is the small chance for a few showers to develop during the remainder of the evening hours. Most of the area should stay dry, and the Omaha Celebrates America forecast will most likely will stay in the clear.

Omaha Celebrates America Forecast
Omaha Celebrates America Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances really pick up after midnight into Saturday morning. Don’t be surprised if you wake up to rumbles of thunder overnight! Most of the severe impacts will remain to the south of the Omaha area.

Rain Chances Tonight - Tomorrow
Rain Chances Tonight - Tomorrow(WOWT)

Expect on and off showers all day on Saturday with a huge cool down in temperatures. Highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 70s on Saturday. Sunday will easily be the drier and warmer of the 2 days this weekend with temperatures returning to the upper 80s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

