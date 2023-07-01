David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty showers and storms today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies this morning with a few light showers across the area. The clouds helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side today, slowly warming through the low and mid-70s. A few showers will continue through the morning, but as temperatures warm a few scattered storms are expected to develop. Those showers and storms becoming a little more numerous by the early afternoon, especially near and south of I-80. Yet another rain chance that will be highest south of I-80 across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. This is the same area that has picked up heavy rainfall several times over the last few days, so some minor creek and stream flooding can’t be ruled out if heavy downpours develop. Again, this is mainly for areas south of I-80. A few storms are possible in the Omaha metro, but no flooding is expected.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Any showers or storms will be fading away after sunset, with clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s, a comfortable start for Sunday. Sunshine quickly returns for Sunday, with mainly sunny skies into the afternoon. It will be on the warm side once again, with highs pushing back into the upper 80s to around 90. The heat builds again for Monday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Still quite warm for the 4th of July with highs in the low 90s. We should see dry conditions for most of the day, however I am watching a storm chance by Tuesday evening. Right now the timing would suggest that rain should hold off until after any celebrations, but it is something we will have to watch closely. With the heat and humidity in place, any storms that develop could be on the stronger side. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday morning, with drier weather returning Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and Friday. Some cooler weather tries to settle in behind the rain chances, with highs in the upper 70s to low 70s through the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.