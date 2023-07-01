David’s Evening Forecast - Showers ending, heating back up Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and thunderstorms developed this afternoon, becoming more numerous across the area around 2 to 3pm. The storms brought more much needed rainfall to the region, with much of the metro picking up over an inch of rain. This rain falling on top of heavy showers and storms that affected areas south of I-80 overnight, with some spots picking up well over 2 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall totals so far for Saturday (WOWT)

Any lingering showers and storms will quickly taper off this evening, with most of the metro drying out by 6:30 or so. Rain may linger for an extra hour east of the Missouri River, but the later evening hours should be dry for just about everyone. Temperatures are on the cooler side thanks to the rain, sitting in the 60s around the metro. We may bounce up a couple degrees as the rain exits, but most of the evening will be in the 60s. Clouds will stick around, so expect gray skies into the overnight. Those clouds will begin to clear out by early Sunday morning, allow temperatures to fall into the low 60s, with some upper 50s just west of Omaha.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

It should be a nice start to Sunday with mainly clear skies and cool conditions. We should see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day, meaning things will heat back up fairly quickly. Temperatures will be back to around 80 by Noon, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That puts us very close to average for this time of year, so nothing too out of the ordinary.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The hot weather builds back in for Monday and Tuesday as highs push into the low or even mid-90s with plenty of humidity. Monday will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mostly dry as well, however, I am watching a chance for storms by late Tuesday evening or overnight. With the heat and humidity in place, a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out. The timing currently favors the overnight hours, which is good news for any 4th of July celebrations. You will want to keep an eye on the forecast though, as even just a chance of a couple of hours on the timing could impact Tuesday evening plans.

Temperatures next week (WOWT)

Rain chances linger into Wednesday, but we should dry out Wednesday night with partly sunny skies returning for Thursday and Friday. Some cooler weather appears to try to settle in for the second half of the week, dropping our highs into the upper 70s and low 80s from Wednesday through at least Friday or Saturday.

