UNO Athletics holding National Anthem auditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha’s athletic department is seeking National Anthem performers for its events this year.

UNO Athletics will hold auditions Monday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Baxter Arena. Instrumentalists, individuals, duets, and choir groups are all welcome. The auditions are for all Maverick athletic events this coming year.

Auditions must be scheduled in advance -- email Pam Schwarting at pschwarting@omavs.com or call (402) 639-9506 to set up a time.

