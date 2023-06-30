We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

UNO Athletics holding National Anthem auditions

(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha’s athletic department is seeking National Anthem performers for its events this year.

UNO Athletics will hold auditions Monday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Baxter Arena. Instrumentalists, individuals, duets, and choir groups are all welcome. The auditions are for all Maverick athletic events this coming year.

Auditions must be scheduled in advance -- email Pam Schwarting at pschwarting@omavs.com or call (402) 639-9506 to set up a time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazzard
Nebraska DOT image
Boy killed, 2 people injured in three-vehicle crash south of Offutt AFB
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

2023 Back to School Backpack Drive
Help Local Students at the Back to School Drive July 20
A group is planning to rebuild the Hanscom Park gazebo, which an arsonist set on fire in...
Hanscom Park gazebo to be rebuilt
A group is planning to rebuild the Hanscom Park gazebo, which an arsonist set on fire in...
Group to rebuild Omaha park gazebo that was set on fire
A Bellevue pedestrian bridge is being removed after deterioration left it cost-inhibitive to...
Bellevue pedestrian bridge's demolition frustrating parents