Tips to help keep furry friends calm and safe over fireworks season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rockets’ red glare has already been bursting in air this week, and we’re still days away from America’s birthday and all the fireworks that come with it.

For pet parents at the metro’s dog parks, the 4th comes with some concerns. Dan Laguzza says he plans to keep little Titan very close when the fireworks start.

“I live in Little Italy here in town, and it’s kind of a quiet neighborhood so that’s where we’ll be spending it,” Laguzza said. “I’m sure the ballpark will have its show and everything. We’ll be there. We’ll have the TV up a little higher, maybe that’ll help, but he’ll be right next to me the whole time.”

Laguzza is pretty sure Titan will be fine dealing with the fireworks. But for five-year-old Layla, it’s a different story. The German Shepherd has issues when she hears the firecrackers pop.

“She will try to run into the house,” said Christine Royer, Layla’s owner. “She’s not really happy with them. She spins in circles, she jumps up on the bed, throws pillows. She reacts every time someone in the neighborhood shoots one off, starting about a week ago. She hears them, it’s like ‘I’m going into the house.’”

John Houlton, a pharmacist with Kubat Healthcare, says keeping your pets inside and turning up the TV can help calm your pet when the fireworks start popping -- but there are other tools you can use to keep your furry friend subdued.

“It’s called an Imbue CBD product,” Houlton said. “We have a few different strengths of the products. There are two formulations for dogs, there’s a higher dose and a lower dose, and then there’s the lower dose for cats as well. It’s an oil, so it comes with a dropper. The directions are to start out with one drop with food each day, and you can go up as necessary. It has CBD, it’s a product in cannabis, it’s the non-psychotropic part of cannabis and it works on certain receptors in the body and helps calm the animal down.”

Houlton says the product is for both dogs and cats and runs between $20 and $55 depending on the formula. Some pet owners think it could be worth it to make sure the only time their pets are out running around is when they’re having fun.

CBD chews, treats, sprays, and pills are also available to help calm your pet’s stress.

