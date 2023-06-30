We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tips to help keep furry friends calm and safe over fireworks season

The season is here -- fireworks and dogs don't often mix.
By John Chapman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rockets’ red glare has already been bursting in air this week, and we’re still days away from America’s birthday and all the fireworks that come with it.

For pet parents at the metro’s dog parks, the 4th comes with some concerns. Dan Laguzza says he plans to keep little Titan very close when the fireworks start.

“I live in Little Italy here in town, and it’s kind of a quiet neighborhood so that’s where we’ll be spending it,” Laguzza said. “I’m sure the ballpark will have its show and everything. We’ll be there. We’ll have the TV up a little higher, maybe that’ll help, but he’ll be right next to me the whole time.”

Laguzza is pretty sure Titan will be fine dealing with the fireworks. But for five-year-old Layla, it’s a different story. The German Shepherd has issues when she hears the firecrackers pop.

“She will try to run into the house,” said Christine Royer, Layla’s owner. “She’s not really happy with them. She spins in circles, she jumps up on the bed, throws pillows. She reacts every time someone in the neighborhood shoots one off, starting about a week ago. She hears them, it’s like ‘I’m going into the house.’”

John Houlton, a pharmacist with Kubat Healthcare, says keeping your pets inside and turning up the TV can help calm your pet when the fireworks start popping -- but there are other tools you can use to keep your furry friend subdued.

“It’s called an Imbue CBD product,” Houlton said. “We have a few different strengths of the products. There are two formulations for dogs, there’s a higher dose and a lower dose, and then there’s the lower dose for cats as well. It’s an oil, so it comes with a dropper. The directions are to start out with one drop with food each day, and you can go up as necessary. It has CBD, it’s a product in cannabis, it’s the non-psychotropic part of cannabis and it works on certain receptors in the body and helps calm the animal down.”

Houlton says the product is for both dogs and cats and runs between $20 and $55 depending on the formula. Some pet owners think it could be worth it to make sure the only time their pets are out running around is when they’re having fun.

CBD chews, treats, sprays, and pills are also available to help calm your pet’s stress.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
Nebraska DOT image
Boy killed, 2 people injured in three-vehicle crash south of Offutt AFB
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court...
Biden v. Nebraska: State officials react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court...
FULL VIDEO: Biden v. Nebraska news conference
Two men sit in jail following a pursuit that went through two Nebraska counties.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit through Cass, Otoe Cos.
Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection with a carjacking.
Bond set at $15K in Omaha carjacking